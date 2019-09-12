Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Wills Financial Group Increased Holding by $361,152 as Share Price Declined; Blue Edge Capital Increases Position in Intel (INTC)

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 4,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 15,593 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746.44 million, up from 11,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 15.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 6,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 83,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 5.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39 shares to 2,813 shares, valued at $236.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 1,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,766 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

