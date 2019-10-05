Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Trimmed Its Holding by $2.32 Million; First United (FUNC) Stock Value Rose While Geode Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $498,161

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 40,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, down from 83,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First United Corp (FUNC) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 26,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% . The institutional investor held 36,848 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 63,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First United Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 37,686 shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 13.85% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,076 shares to 2,189 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 43,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,316 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13,812 activity. 5 shares valued at $109 were bought by Ruddell Gary on Thursday, August 1. Shares for $3,021 were bought by McCullough John on Thursday, May 2. $1,472 worth of stock was bought by Shockley Marisa A. on Thursday, August 1. RUDY IRVIN ROBERT had bought 9 shares worth $197.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold FUNC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 17.16% more from 2.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 41,953 shares to 399,813 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 18,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

