Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Upped Position by $18.35 Million as Shares Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 14,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 103,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 3.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 181,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 729,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.00M, up from 547,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 86,789 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management stated it has 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,663 shares. C M Bidwell Associate, Hawaii-based fund reported 8,360 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 3.14% or 122,642 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 44,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,467 were reported by South Street Limited Liability. Colony, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,107 shares. First City Cap Mgmt reported 40,112 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic, Maryland-based fund reported 46,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 769,270 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,425 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated owns 5,521 shares. Element Capital Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Naples Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68,710 shares to 696,598 shares, valued at $83.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp by 53,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Named One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its Strengths, Camden Property Trust’s Risk-Reward Is Not Compelling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 15,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 216,896 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.17% or 1.01 million shares. Exane Derivatives reported 109 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 197,821 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Coldstream Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 11,386 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 4,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 4,010 shares. Waterfront Limited has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 10,637 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Suntrust Banks holds 2,444 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares to 770,165 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).