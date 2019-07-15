Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Usca Ria Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Rose, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Position

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 54,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 611,509 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 2.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares to 186,742 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 6,044 shares to 26,706 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,999 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).