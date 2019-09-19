Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Raised Holding by $316,440 as Stock Price Declined; Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Boosted Continental Resources (CLR) Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 4,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 13,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $985,000, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 742,899 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 221,516 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR)

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 985,733 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 59,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,682 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 54,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 108,934 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Barclays Public Ltd holds 144,227 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 76,686 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 317,961 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 8.46 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cap Advisors Inc Ok has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Beddow Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.56% or 64,577 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 40,628 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 21,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

