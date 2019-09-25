Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Lowered Its Stake by $358,074; As Mattel (MAT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Position by $2.25 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mattel (MAT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 204,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 7.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.08 million, down from 8.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 20,905 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 6,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 797,572 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.57M, down from 803,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.53. About 229,868 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6.45M shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.93% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Macquarie Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 13,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 14,018 shares. 1.12M are held by Citigroup. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 37,882 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,910 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 433,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1.20 million shares. Lmr Llp has 590,775 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Video: Mattel’s Fisher Price Makes Us Feel Young Again With John Goodman ‘Let’s Be Kids’ Ad – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “History Will Repeat for Mattel Stock – Investorplace.com” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel May Surprise the Market Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 40,493 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $59.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.10 million for 31.00 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Interest Lc invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Snow Mngmt LP invested in 42,538 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 10,903 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 21,473 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Principal Group owns 9.57M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. 589,823 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,592 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Neumann Capital Mngmt has 1.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 921,289 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Westpac Corporation has 838,477 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 0.47% stake. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.42% or 141,738 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,764 shares to 56,502 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 16,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.