Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Swarthmore Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Its Air Products & Chem (APD) Position by $5.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Air Products & Chem (APD) by 879.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 30,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,698 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Air Products & Chem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 24,823 shares to 40,973 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 5,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 12,028 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 11,990 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,637 shares. Savant Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Allstate invested in 23,360 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 2,366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,150 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.18% or 11,532 shares. 995,960 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Llc. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 65,104 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 399 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 34,155 shares. The California-based Whittier Company has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 50 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 284,309 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Orleans La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 52,620 shares. 500,000 are owned by Crow Point Ltd. The California-based Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 116,433 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.60M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. 120,399 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has 227,174 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 70,913 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors New York reported 169,187 shares. Indiana Trust And Invest owns 33,654 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Incorporated Or holds 0.28% or 14,773 shares. Godsey Gibb reported 3,535 shares stake. Milestone Gru, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,042 shares. Yhb Investment reported 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

