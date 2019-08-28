Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Holding; As Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 65.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 6.49M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 503,821 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 250,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis reported 16,200 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. First Bankshares Company Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,575 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 5,317 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 3.02% or 179,622 shares. Quantum Capital Management invested in 0.69% or 21,680 shares. California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,000 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability. Burney holds 1.65% or 450,278 shares. Nottingham owns 4,985 shares. Charter Tru reported 98,453 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 12,215 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ledyard Natl Bank invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).