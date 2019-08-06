Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Summit Securities Group Cut Holding by $535,661; Boston Family Office Trimmed Position in Air Lease (AL) by $2.67 Million

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 65.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 13.80M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 78,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 58,307 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 136,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 572,956 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.34M for 7.53 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

