Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Strs Ohio Raised Position by $6.45 Million; As Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Market Valuation Declined, Pier Capital Cut Its Holding

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 109,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.20M, up from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 47.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 67,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 73,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 141,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 250,507 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 88,302 shares to 396,377 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 45,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint Inc reported 3,495 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,374 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,363 shares. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt reported 20,879 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 1.94 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 1.08M were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Bragg Finance Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.03% or 133,467 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Kopp Invest Lc has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 7,330 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 108,000 shares. Northern accumulated 0.77% or 52.92 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0% or 1,937 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Piedmont Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 47,279 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,063 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 22,238 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,308 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department accumulated 0% or 329 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,627 shares. Mason Street reported 12,032 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 100,055 shares. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 7,495 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us, New York-based fund reported 688,323 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.05% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 18,593 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 11,278 shares to 182,752 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.