Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Upped Position; Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $15.94 Million as Shares Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 5.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 662,544 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Corecommodity Lc has invested 0.61% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 146,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% or 15,186 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 52,674 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,865 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 1.24 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 2.17 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 959,793 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 126,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.73M shares in its portfolio. Bp Pcl owns 32,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 130,863 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 11,975 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.67M for 2.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

