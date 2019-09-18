Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Has Boosted Position; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 626,555 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, up from 619,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 565,658 shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount

