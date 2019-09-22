Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Upped Position by $670,548 as Shares Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Cwm Has Cut Its Holding by $609,504 as Stock Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26736.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 11,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,808 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, up from 44 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 7,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 47,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, down from 54,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh stated it has 14,581 shares. Consulate reported 8,452 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 520,026 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company owns 4,142 shares. Burke Herbert Bancorporation Tru holds 34,173 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc reported 2.42% stake. Axa holds 0.47% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 165,522 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 47,745 shares. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 178,866 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications holds 0.83% or 11.72 million shares. 4.95M were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 80,058 shares to 989,959 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,011 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W And Incorporated New York reported 0.83% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Duncker Streett And Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 56,088 shares. Dupont Management stated it has 175,969 shares. L S Advsrs holds 39,299 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3.06 million shares or 1.38% of the stock. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Doliver Advisors LP has 7,282 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.61% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 44.26M were accumulated by Wellington Group Llp. 43,725 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.7% or 18,883 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 136,059 shares. Argyle Cap Inc has invested 0.44% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amp Investors Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 904,876 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 113,121 shares to 351,276 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 896,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 899,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST).

