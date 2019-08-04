Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Patten & Patten Has Boosted Holding; Sather Financial Group Has Lifted Stake in Unilever Plc (UL)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 154.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 208,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 343,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 134,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 667,575 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares to 296,774 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares to 13,520 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 6,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,239 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).