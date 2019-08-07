Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Holding by $506,692 as Stock Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Increased

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 1.28M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 4.89M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited owns 70,315 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.46% or 96,599 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 10,322 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 7,893 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 1.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 617,000 shares. Davidson Inv has 4,178 shares. Sunbelt Inc holds 39,148 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Co Ltd holds 1.56% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,045 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 136,631 shares. Becker Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Cap Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp invested in 1.61% or 120.40M shares. Convergence has 155,436 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Country Club Na invested in 26,094 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares to 387,945 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman says buy UPS, FedEx because concern Amazon is cutting them out is overblown – CNBC” with publication date: July 10, 2019.