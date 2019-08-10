Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered Holding; As Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Declined, Blair William & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.28 Million

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 19,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 75,031 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 94,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06M shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Finance Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 6,594 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.56% or 374,884 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.36% stake. Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodhaven Capital Management Ltd has invested 4.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westpac Corp reported 796,218 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability owns 3,832 shares. Osborne Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 11,609 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech Management holds 1.65% or 66,936 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.88% or 135,183 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested in 83,216 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 38,543 were accumulated by Spc Finance. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 210,158 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 18,915 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Company has 1.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 617,000 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares to 275,188 shares, valued at $33.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,468 shares. Garrison Bradford And Associate, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 38,802 shares. Hartford Inv reported 52,933 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 11,466 shares. Kansas-based Cognios Limited Co has invested 0.85% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Btim Corp holds 0.69% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 762,395 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 6,431 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Boston And Mgmt Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 31,676 were reported by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc. Liberty Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,988 shares or 0.27% of the stock. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Eaton Vance Management owns 661,593 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt reported 0.55% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6,117 shares to 208,557 shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 1,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.