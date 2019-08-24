Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Its Position by $506,692; As Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 11,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 52,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 40,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.15 million shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Defense Solutions Rev $1.178B; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,044 are held by Regions. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 291,446 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.39% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Fil Limited accumulated 2.96M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.44% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cullinan Associates holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,250 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 109,171 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 344 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 417,752 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 2.15 million shares. 827,607 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc invested in 0.07% or 920,234 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 37,727 shares to 30,321 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 5.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 890,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leidos -3.4% on downside EPS forecast – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Leidos (LDOS) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,315 were accumulated by Usca Ria Lc. 71,698 were reported by Of Virginia Va. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset accumulated 0.5% or 3.81 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc accumulated 6,395 shares. Veritas Investment Llp accumulated 2,107 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.12% or 5,664 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.3% or 9,609 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.34% or 878,364 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Ltd invested in 0.13% or 11,609 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 1.58M shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 8,217 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barometer Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD) by 5,205 shares to 275,188 shares, valued at $33.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 314,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.