Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Its Holding; As Boston Beer (Put) (SAM) Share Price Rose, Jane Street Group Has Upped Holding by $852,600

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (Put) (SAM) by 193.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 202,453 shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC) by 78,747 shares to 165,393 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset has 9,963 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, De Burlo has 0.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,365 shares. Private Communication Na reported 55,492 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Hamlin Capital Ltd Com invested in 4.89% or 1.86 million shares. Harber Asset Llc stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scotia Capital accumulated 528,503 shares. Stewart Patten Company Llc stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 170,987 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 162,671 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 42,758 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 21.39 million shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.61% or 53,421 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 6,385 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 105,462 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,475 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2,300 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 7,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Cos holds 0% or 9,701 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 198,114 shares. 130,184 were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Btim Corp has invested 0.14% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 22,655 were reported by Gamco Inc Et Al. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,008 shares. 8,200 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Jane Street Ltd Company invested in 1,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 200,835 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd owns 1,200 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 1,366 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 0.03% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).