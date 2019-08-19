Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Nbt Bank N A Increased Position by $302,434; Intel Corp. (INTC) Share Value Declined While Oarsman Capital Cut by $599,801 Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 11,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 54,773 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 66,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3.13M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 218,200 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co reported 832,873 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 198,861 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.73% or 65,580 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 29.28 million shares. Argent Cap Lc accumulated 0.42% or 192,300 shares. 20.68 million are owned by Franklin Resource Incorporated. Jones Financial Lllp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Estabrook Management has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Cap Management Llc holds 0.88% or 57.72M shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,788 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 67,406 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 970,445 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ima Wealth reported 36,583 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 748,104 shares. 6,866 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 51,429 shares. Com Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 17,078 shares. Becker Mgmt owns 485,328 shares. Corda Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,164 shares. Amg Funds Limited reported 0.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carlson Cap Management, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,224 shares. First United Bank Trust reported 43,385 shares. 21,644 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd Llc. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny invested in 280,884 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Community Bancorporation Na has 155,950 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Agg.