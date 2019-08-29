Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Nbt Bank N A Boosted Its Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Has Increased Its Holding

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 7.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.73M, up from 201,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 1.62 million shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31,515 shares to 503,850 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 15,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,902 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

