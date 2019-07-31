Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $580,206; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 9,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,056 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, down from 205,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 5.05 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,655 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 24,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $149.89. About 605,006 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.69 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.13M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management stated it has 20,879 shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.43% or 25,790 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Inc holds 20,116 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bbr Partners Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 8,203 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 15,682 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc accumulated 57,325 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,561 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 7,800 were accumulated by Grisanti Cap Mngmt Lc. Old Dominion Management Inc holds 1.7% or 87,170 shares. Troy Asset Management has 64,659 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 12.16M shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 973,521 shares or 1% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 210,158 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,287 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 474,515 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Macroview Management Lc has 261 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,240 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.13% or 295,146 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 262,108 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 0.09% or 2,034 shares. Moreover, American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ls Advisors Ltd Com holds 32,822 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation reported 9,444 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest has 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cornercap Counsel reported 5,399 shares. Grandfield Dodd holds 0.1% or 6,876 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,510 shares to 84,303 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).