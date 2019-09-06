Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $2.16 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $477,101 as Share Value Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $212.82. About 9.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 148,528 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 185,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 3.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 197,305 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 7,688 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W And Com Inc New York has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester Capital Advsrs accumulated 15,519 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc owns 680,975 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id reported 9,698 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Highland Management Limited has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canandaigua Bank And Tru Co stated it has 121,160 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation reported 8,017 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Buckingham has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 26,775 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 35,182 are owned by Forte Cap Llc Adv. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everence Capital Mngmt has 1.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 101,238 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,683 shares to 56,071 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.