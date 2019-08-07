Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.34 Million; Generation Investment Management Llp Holds Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.71 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters)

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $323.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

