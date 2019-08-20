Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Position; Addison Capital Company Has Raised Its C V S Health (CVS) Holding by $499,737

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 4.62M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 192,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.47 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 4.05M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,180 shares to 408,630 shares, valued at $96.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,006 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited stated it has 26,700 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 12.16 million shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Inc reported 0.48% stake. Greenwood Gearhart has 48,752 shares. 60,667 are held by Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com. Windward Mgmt Ca has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Finance Lc stated it has 8,856 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.53% or 37,842 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Virginia-based Kanawha Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kidder Stephen W reported 0.1% stake. Ckw Fincl Gru holds 11,341 shares. Amer Insurance Tx has 260,273 shares. Alley Co Ltd Co invested 1.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. 6,204 are held by Strategic Ltd. 783,285 were accumulated by Rnc Limited Company. Guardian Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 493 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 355,143 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 145,405 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marco Invest Lc has 0.34% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Montecito National Bank & Trust & invested in 13,177 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,434 shares. 176,277 were reported by Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Etrade Limited Liability holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 136,941 shares. First City Capital Mgmt invested 0.83% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% or 2.22M shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 30,630 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.