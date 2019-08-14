Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Its Position by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Peninsula Asset Management Has Increased Position by $352,755

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 3.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 8.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Limited Liability Company has 1,721 shares. Capital Advsr Ok invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 104,823 shares. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Karpus Management Inc accumulated 6,156 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Indiana-based Indiana Tru Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beech Hill Advsr Inc holds 27,080 shares. First Wilshire Securities Inc holds 0.17% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc reported 0.73% stake. Aravt Glob Limited has 4.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 1.48M shares. Moreover, Pggm has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

