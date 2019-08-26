Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $961,346 as Share Value Declined; Gendell Jeffrey L Maintains Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First reported 0.3% stake. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 699,775 shares. Shapiro Mgmt reported 4.81 million shares. Convergence Inv Limited Co owns 182,415 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 26,234 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 1.39 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.86M shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 167,029 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 1.06% or 97,358 shares. Johnson Group invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Pension Ser invested in 9.14M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Fosun Limited holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 18,100 shares. Moreover, Reliance Company Of Delaware has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 67,249 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clal Insurance Entertainment Ltd invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 3,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Research holds 333,692 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Advsr Lc holds 2.41% or 105,462 shares. Gabelli Com Invest Advisers accumulated 27,000 shares. Monarch Cap holds 16,179 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,509 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.28 million shares. Hamlin Management holds 1.86M shares or 4.89% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management has 3,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,444 shares stake. Stellar Llc owns 9,828 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc holds 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,352 shares.

