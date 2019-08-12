Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Decreased Position by $961,346 as Shares Declined; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Sq Advisors Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59M, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.75M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,490 shares. Paragon Capital Limited reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 10,011 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance owns 1.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,000 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc stated it has 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisory reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 94,185 were reported by Cullen Capital Llc. Levin Strategies Lp has 381,058 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 409,833 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation holds 33,360 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. At Commercial Bank holds 25,383 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc holds 8.37 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

