Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lifted Stake by $632,358; Westover Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $308,340 as Share Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 11,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 210,239 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 199,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19M for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

