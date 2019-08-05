Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Lowered Its Position by $641,212; As Tri Continental (TY) Market Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $484,328

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 15.02M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 117,297 shares traded or 164.05% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru holds 566,274 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman stated it has 5.16M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Capstone Fin Advsr Inc holds 9,134 shares. Advisory holds 0.65% or 565,918 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Inc holds 28,889 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 3.59M were accumulated by Mawer Invest Management. Westwood Holdings Group owns 22,343 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cna Fincl has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pzena Invest Llc stated it has 14,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Town Country Savings Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has invested 3.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hussman Strategic Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 46,200 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Csat Advisory LP owns 14,349 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.