Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Iowa State Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Homrich & Berg Raised by $1.42 Million Its Position

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 5.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 47,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 0.42% or 819,764 shares. Halsey Ct invested in 8,047 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mcf Advsr Lc invested in 8,683 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bennicas & Associate Inc owns 22,347 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maryland-based Maryland Management has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Invest Counsel holds 0.82% or 37,681 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.24% or 433,800 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northcoast Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.49% or 1.86 million shares. Moreover, Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Troy Asset Management Ltd reported 64,659 shares.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 107,867 shares to 107,302 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 33,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,542 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.