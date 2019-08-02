Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Boosted Position by $913,202 as Market Valuation Declined; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Stock Value Were Volatile, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 122,288 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2249.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 6.37 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,201 shares to 40,410 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 162,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). United Kingdom-based Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shoker Investment Counsel holds 9,383 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bridges Invest stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kopp Invest Lc has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Two Sigma Llc accumulated 0.01% or 12,121 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.9% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd holds 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,526 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First In invested in 21,964 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Services owns 1.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,360 shares. Ht Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,079 shares. Nadler Finance Gru holds 0.28% or 14,926 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors holds 0.03% or 4,178 shares. 122,085 are held by Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 25,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN).