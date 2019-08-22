Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hilltop Holdings Increased Holding by $2.08 Million; Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Upped Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $612,680

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 50,591 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 39,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 6.97M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 4.36M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs Inc has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 34,954 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co Incorporated reported 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.05% stake. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 21,680 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,474 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,169 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Llc holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 32,179 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 1.13% or 309,843 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 134,524 shares. Capital Interest Incorporated Ca holds 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 18,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meridian Counsel invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Annex Advisory Service Lc stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,128 shares to 42,752 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).