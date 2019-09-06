Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hamel Associates Has Lifted Its Holding; As Oneok New (OKE) Share Value Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 5,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 88,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 5.48M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company's stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 962,727 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 19,262 shares to 20,251 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,430 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 10,832 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 96 shares. Athena Cap Limited Liability Com holds 7,363 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Liability holds 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.02M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 11,000 shares. Haverford Trust owns 717,188 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 4,402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 800 are held by Park Circle. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru owns 71,911 shares. Roberts Glore And Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,567 shares. 122,642 are held by Saybrook Nc. 2,808 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 0.44% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 868,811 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 16,232 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Counselors owns 4,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 40 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 229,823 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Alps Advisors owns 693,815 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Veritable LP holds 33,837 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Mgmt has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 6,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86 million for 23.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.