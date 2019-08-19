Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.23 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Its Toro (TTC) Position by $7.28 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 4.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Toro (TTC) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 107,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.56 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Toro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 175,949 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Revenue Growth 4; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

