Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.23 Million; Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Its Stake by $15.04 Million as Stock Value Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 37,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 102,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 140,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 1,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 12,460 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.81M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 1.05M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING MORE PARTNERSHIPS LIKE ONE W/ AMAZON PRIME; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 200 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $495.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

