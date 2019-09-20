Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding by $670,263; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Position by $500,000

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.745. About 746,528 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION SAYS JOSEPH TRUITT NAMED CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 175,829 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 164,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 12.20 million shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 2.02% or 239,368 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 4,709 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 3.63M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 108,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. F&V Cap Management Llc has invested 5.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 32,701 shares. 6,402 were reported by Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Wms Partners Lc holds 21,294 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.44M shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc holds 38,023 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Llc holds 36,540 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Mngmt Co reported 28,539 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 439,398 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 11,877 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winners named for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Price Cut Should Drive Net Adds But Beware of a Competitive Response – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares to 257,440 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,122 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold ACHN shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 96.90 million shares or 7.35% less from 104.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). American Century Companies has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 283,200 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 17,735 shares. D E Shaw Com invested in 1.12M shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1.86M shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 1.78M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 18,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Creative Planning reported 128,976 shares stake. Rhenman Partners Asset Ab reported 277,800 shares. 36,500 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 27,160 shares. Legal General Gp Plc invested in 0% or 25,275 shares.

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Achillion (ACHN) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2019: ACHN, OTLK, MOR, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Achillion’s Recent Positive Data Points To A Major Inflection Point Moving Forward – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Presents At SVB Leerink 8th Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Achillion Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:ACHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.