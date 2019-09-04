Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Fisher Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.37 Million; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Holder Arrow Financial Has Decreased Position by $456,582

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 23,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 569,724 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.69M, up from 546,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 515,637 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 69,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 80,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 326,802 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Solutions Firm Utilizing Unique IP To Capture Global Macro Edge; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.63B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – “SALES AND TRADING A PARTICULAR HIGHLIGHT IN A MORE ACTIVE ENVIRONMENT” IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Broader EM Is a Good Place to Invest (Video)

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 98,149 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 152,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63M shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Grp Inc stated it has 43,434 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company reported 5,297 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 6.52M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs stated it has 69,747 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 52,024 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 79,919 are held by Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt. Alphamark Advsrs Lc invested in 66,421 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 581,619 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.73% or 273,506 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La invested in 2.39% or 52,620 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 0.03% stake. Btim has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 267,650 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Professionals to Financial Services Practice – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.