Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake; Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Raised Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Share Price Declined

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 6.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.88 million, up from 5.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 677,428 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.37M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 9.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, West Chester Advsr has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eastern State Bank holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 333,309 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.92% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 44,226 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Inc by 295,000 shares to 214,615 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 184,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).