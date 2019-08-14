Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder F&V Capital Management Cut Its Position by $303,850; 1492 Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Vonage Hldgs (VG)

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 216.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 189,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 277,304 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 87,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 1.58 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 156,791 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 161,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 259,388 were reported by South State Corp. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,832 shares. Mcrae Capital stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greystone Managed Invests owns 243,970 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Lc holds 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 178,373 shares. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 0.79% or 82,655 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 69,747 shares stake. Moreover, Guild Mgmt has 3.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,720 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 9,990 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 393,883 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The California-based First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares to 269,488 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,796 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 31,258 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 184,923 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 2,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Kepos LP has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 631,330 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 206,987 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.04% or 1.67M shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 52,619 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 671,839 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 6.58M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverhead Lc has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 10,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,230 shares.

