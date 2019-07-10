Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Exchange Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position by $390,600 as Share Price Declined

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,010 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 66,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.00M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $11.81 million activity. $11.76M worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Craig Jonathan M. sold 3,739 shares worth $162,946.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Limited Co reported 15,850 shares stake. Aspen reported 11,683 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 83.94M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 235 shares. Finemark Bank, a Florida-based fund reported 5,569 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.1% or 489,624 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 2.04M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 9.35 million were reported by Financial Bank Of America Corp De. World Asset Management Inc reported 80,012 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 41,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 29,127 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 62,600 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 119,451 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.33 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8,375 shares to 33,865 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG).