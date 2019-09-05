Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.39 Million; Hexcel New (HXL) Stake Maintained by Menta Capital Llc

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 124.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 399,570 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner reported 390,454 shares. South State reported 259,388 shares stake. American Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 13.30 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 434,510 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 657,804 shares. Roosevelt Gp holds 170,483 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 218,200 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,853 shares. Cetera Limited holds 141,435 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Comm Financial Bank invested in 1.21M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited holds 3.31% or 80,136 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Captrust Fincl Advisors has 227,592 shares. Moreover, Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,013 shares to 122,941 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

