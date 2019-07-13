Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Exchange Capital Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose; Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 223,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.18 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 82,441 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Grp One Trading LP accumulated 3,122 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 2,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 45,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp holds 214,389 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 12,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 13,622 shares. Bankshares owns 8,784 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs owns 16,635 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 1.68M shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 30,898 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 783,210 shares. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 0.03% or 20,677 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 12,700 shares. Blackrock reported 2.53 million shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 116,621 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $107.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 373,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 6,919 shares stake. 43,502 are held by Sequoia Finance Limited Liability. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lynch & In reported 46,215 shares stake. Tudor Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 135,635 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.64% or 218,200 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability holds 120,399 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.10 million shares. Schulhoff & holds 1.32% or 41,919 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 31,244 are held by Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Company. 12,174 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas reported 435,106 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,806 shares to 20,362 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).