Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Exchange Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Declined; Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Position by $4.89 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 222,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 313,899 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 536,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 121,918 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN PACT TO REPAY $45M UNSECURED TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares to 52,358 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,651 shares to 12,899 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

