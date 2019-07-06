Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Everett Harris & Company Lifted Position by $487,576; Bluefin Trading Has Boosted Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Position by $1.61 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 8,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 83,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 1004% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 200,800 shares as the company's stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,078 shares to 924,458 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,755 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 754,207 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.98% or 6.52M shares. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,313 shares stake. Schroder Investment Group Inc accumulated 0.31% or 3.26M shares. Vestor Cap Limited holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 162,671 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 541,840 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 1.25% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ima Wealth has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadinha Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 23,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 344,908 shares. Adirondack Tru invested in 34,402 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 34,687 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.09% or 170,128 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 28,387 shares.