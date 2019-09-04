Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $431,054; Palisade Asset Management Trimmed The Home Depot (HD) Holding by $4.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 127,088 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 119,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 10.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (HD) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 24,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 76,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, down from 100,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Old Republic has invested 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv has invested 2.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.45% or 51.42M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valicenti Advisory Services owns 174,244 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,089 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 28,321 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,518 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 1.00M shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3.96 million are held by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. 154,569 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 5,664 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 28,387 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 306,285 shares to 79,488 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 78,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,457 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.23 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 94,000 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. 7,149 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Group Inc. Marietta Prns Limited Liability holds 1.7% or 28,164 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 93,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 408,973 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 1.22 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 64 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 319,080 shares. Bb&T has 0.51% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 150,295 shares. First Manhattan holds 45,309 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,372 shares. 641 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Llc. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 81,221 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 4,266 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 52,988 shares.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares to 43,143 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).