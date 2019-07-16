Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Holding; Hamel Associates Stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) Has Decreased by $2.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,814 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 58,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 1.39 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes has 0.15% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Lakeview Cap Limited has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Natl Bankshares In has 143,664 shares. City Hldgs reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.91% or 130,565 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 56,772 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 0.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 783,680 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.8% stake. Maryland holds 187,985 shares. Fagan stated it has 12,973 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Incorporated has 56,919 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 6,594 were accumulated by Verus Fincl Prns Inc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,424 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 656,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Capital reported 91,938 shares stake. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Live Your Vision Lc invested in 0.01% or 418 shares. Girard invested in 3,782 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.06% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 6,321 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt holds 21,800 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 3,658 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baillie Gifford & accumulated 0.03% or 348,474 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 11,295 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv, a New York-based fund reported 2,452 shares. M Securities Inc invested in 0.37% or 18,994 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. 66,607 are owned by Creative Planning. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $155,987 activity. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,329 was made by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Friday, May 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 90 shares worth $7,615 on Sunday, March 31. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,243 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88. Sanchez Robert bought $2,269 worth of stock. Another trade for 51 shares valued at $4,315 was bought by Shukla Saumil P.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 33.54 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.