Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $77.46 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,006 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 billion, up from 266,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 21.34M shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Limited accumulated 1,728 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,660 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Dowling & Yahnke Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,658 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regentatlantic Cap has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nomura Inc holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,610 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 1.89% or 29,385 shares in its portfolio. Dillon And Associates Inc accumulated 0.57% or 9,662 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,571 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc invested in 1,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 9,033 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap reported 5,927 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.57% or 69,344 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,492 shares. Woodley Farra Manion reported 31,220 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management owns 799,786 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,639 shares. 11,113 are held by Rh Dinel Invest Counsel. Wright Serv Incorporated reported 6,181 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.39% or 46,768 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy holds 0.34% or 42,638 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 394,621 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 14.38M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 307,590 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,900 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% stake. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.86% or 378,040 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 100 shares to 4,679 shares, valued at $823.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,555 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).