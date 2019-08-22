Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crow Point Partners Upped Stake by $2.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Ameren (AEE) Share Value Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 14,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 71,620 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 86,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 642,009 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 5.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 23,011 shares to 94,934 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 18,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares to 34,171 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,539 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

