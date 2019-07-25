Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Clark Estates Decreased Position; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 79,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,359 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, down from 653,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 7.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10 million, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 2.62M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares to 318,821 shares, valued at $45.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,512 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 48,276 shares. Fil Ltd owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Allstate owns 11,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 6.97 million are owned by Franklin Resources. 35,620 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. Asset Management reported 35,134 shares. Fin Advantage Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 55 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 42,068 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.04% or 106,347 shares. Yhb Advsrs accumulated 20,270 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).