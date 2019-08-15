Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Stake

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 691,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 326,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke reported 8,462 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 481,108 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 6,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Com holds 3.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 8.88M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centurylink Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 367 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Invest accumulated 53,403 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 1,000 shares. Beech Hill Advisors has 0.91% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 75 shares. 7.58M were reported by Baillie Gifford. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 877 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.3% or 1,928 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 69,344 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 17,845 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.13% or 51,202 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 52,457 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bokf Na has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ims Management invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intact Inv Management has 163,300 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 0.65% or 20.68 million shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 33,045 shares. Welch Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Com owns 1.06M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 126,527 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,366 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 367,948 shares to 442,799 shares, valued at $50.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,175 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

